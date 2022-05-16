Details Slowly Emerge After Shooting at Magnificent Mile Hotel Leaves 2 Dead

Two people are dead after a shooting at the Warwick-Allerton hotel in the heart of Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, and details are slowly emerging about the violent incident that rattled guests this afternoon.

The incident occurred on the 18th floor of the hotel, according to authorities.

Police have recovered the weapon that was used in the incident, and are currently working to identify the man and the woman who were killed in the shooting.

Police say that a man and woman were discovered unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the head just before 5 p.m. Monday.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was pronounced dead. The man was pronounced dead at the hotel, according to authorities.

Hotel guests say they heard the gunshots, and the commotion that occurred afterward.

“I just heard two loud bangs that turned out to be gunshots,” hotel guest Benny Rincoin said. “I heard two bangs and a woman’s voice during the commotion. She was laying in the hallway right next to my room door.”

Hotel guest Terri Green is in town for her daughter’s graduation.

“It’s so painful to hear something like this happened,” she said. “I’m unnerved that we have not been told anything from any staff.”

No cause of death has yet been determined, and autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday.