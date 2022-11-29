Death of Purdue Quarterback's Brother Under Investigation By Lake County Coroner

The Lake County Coroner is investigating the death of Sean O'Connell, the oldest brother of Purdue University starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell, the coroner's office confirmed.

An autopsy was completed Monday, the coroner said in a statement to NBC 5, and results are pending toxicology studies, "though at this time the death appears to be from natural causes related to cardiac issues."

Aidan O'Connell announced the death of his brother in a statement released Sunday.

In the statement posted by Purdue Football on Twitter, Aidan O'Connell, a 2017 graduate of Adlai Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, said he and his family are "deeply saddened to share of the passing of my oldest brother, Sean."

Aidan described Sean as "not only one of Purdue Football's biggest fans, but he was a better son, brother and friend."

"He lit up any room he walked in and all that knew him to testify to his contagious joy," the statement continued. "We trust the Lord to provide strength and hope, and we appreciate your thoughts and prayers during this time. We say with Job: 'the Lord give and the Lord takes away; blessed be the name of the Lord.'"

Aidan O'Connell, writing in the statement, said, "My family and I would like to express our gratitude for the love and support we have received over the past few days."