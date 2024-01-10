A death investigation was underway in suburban Downers Grove early Wednesday, the Village of Downers Grove Police Department said.

According to officials, police at 10:02 p.m. Tuesday received a call of an unknown problem at a residence in the 6400 block of Fairview Avenue in the southwestern suburb.

When they arrived, officers heard from several witnesses that a man with a gun was inside the home, the police department said in a press release. Witnesses also reported hearing a gunshot, the release said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

When officers entered the home, they discovered a deceased male and female, both with gunshot wounds.

Photos and video from the scene early Wednesday showed a police presence and yellow police tape surrounding the home.

According to police, the incident appeared to be domestic in nature. There is no ongoing threat to the public.

An investigation is ongoing, the release said.