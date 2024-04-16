Chicago police were conducting a death investigation after a body was found in Lake Michigan early Tuesday.

Police responded to a call of a body in the water at 6:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of North Lake Shore Drive, officials said.

An unidentified male was recovered and pronounced dead on the scene, police added.

According to Chicago police, detectives were investigating the incident as a death investigation. Autopsy results were pending.

No further information was available.