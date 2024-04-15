Oak Park

Death investigation underway after 5-year-old dies at Oak Park hospital

A death investigation is underway after a five-year-old girl was pronounced dead at a Chicago area hospital.

According to Chicago police, officers at 1:30 p.m. Sunday responded to West Suburban Hospital, located at 3 Erie Street in Oak Park, for child abuse of a 5-year-old female.

The child had visible bruising to her facial area and was pronounced dead at the hospital, police added.

The incident has been classified as a death investigation, according to Chicago police. No one was in custody.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

