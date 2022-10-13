Deadline to File Taxes For Those Who Requested an Extension is Less Than a Week Away

The deadline for taxpayers who requested an extension to file their 2021 tax returns is less than a week away, with the IRS deadline set for Monday, Oct. 17.

While the deadline is still several days away, the IRS encourages those who still need to file to do so as soon as their information is ready to file a Form 1040.

Though the extension deadline is approximately six months later than the traditional Tax Day of April 15, certain American residents may still have more time left to file.

Members of the military and others serving in a combat zone typically have 180 days after returning to the United States to file taxes, according to the IRS.

Further extensions are also offered for those living in areas of a recent natural disaster, though no areas in Illinois qualify.

The tax filing deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 15 for residents living in areas covered by FEMA disaster declarations in the following locations:

Missouri

Kentucky

St. Croix island in the U.S. Virgin Islands

Tribal Nation members of the Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community

Taxpayers in the following locations have until Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 to file their tax return:

Florida

Puerto Rico

North Carolina

South Carolina

Parts of Alaska

Hinds County, Mississippi

More information on tax relief offered in disaster situations can be found here.

Any person or family with an adjusted gross income of $73,000 or less is eligible to file their tax return for free through IRS' Free File.