Daughter Pushes to Visit Holocaust Survivor Mother at Skokie Nursing Home

Even though the federal government and state of Illinois have eased visitation restrictions at nursing homes, one woman says she still hasn't been able to see her mother, a 92-year-old Holocaust survivor who resides at a Skokie long-term care facility.

Except for a compassionate care visit a few weeks ago, Magda Roth hasn't been able to regularly visit her mother, Julia Erdely, at Lieberman Center for Health and Rehabilitation.

"We are not in a room, we cannot bring or take something," Roth said. "We cannot hug, that is very trying."

Roth, her husband and mother have all received the COVID-19 vaccine, but the facility still hasn't permitted regular in-person visits, citing health department guidance.

"I will wear mask, I will wear two," she told NBC 5. "Just let me go in."

Roth has contacted Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office, the health department and others in hope of getting answers.

"It's definitely heartbreaking, and... don't really understand how difficult it is for everybody," she said.

In a statement, the Illinois Department of Public Health told NBC 5 that per revised guidance, facilities shall not restrict visitation without a reasonable clinical or safety cause.

According to guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued March 10, nursing homes “should allow indoor visitation at all times and for all residents, regardless of vaccination status.” Several exceptions are flagged, such as when a resident is known to be infected or in quarantine.

Late Friday afternoon, the Lieberman Center said outdoor visits will begin next week, with letters and instructions going out to families starting Monday.