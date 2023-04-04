Daughter of Rep. Chuy Garcia Dies at 28

The daughter of Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García passed away Monday, the congressman said in a statement. She was 28.

"Last night our beloved daughter, Rosa, passed away at the age of 28," García wrote in a statement issued Tuesday. "We are completely heartbroken."

"Rosa joined our family as a young girl who had been in the foster care system," the statement continued. "We did our best to provide a stable, loving, and welcoming home for her. Our family asks for privacy and welcomes your thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time."

No details were released about the cause of her death.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

García serves as U.S. representative for Illinois' 4th District and recently ran for Chicago mayor.