Date, details revealed for Chicago's South Side Irish St. Patrick's Day Parade for 2024

Details are set to be revealed Wednesday for Chicago's longstanding South Side Irish St. Patrick's Day Parade for 2024.

According to an announcement, the 46th Annual South Side Irish St. Patrick's Day Parade will take place Sunday, March 17. The mile-long route steps off at noon, beginning at 103rd and Western in Chicago's Beverly Park and Morgan neighborhoods, the announcement said.

At 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, officials are set to announce the parade's Grand Marshal. Live bagpipe music from Chicago Stockyard Kilty Band will be on hand to accompany the announcement, officials said.

The 2024 Chicago St. Patrick's Day parade, sponsored by the city's Journeymen Plumbers Local 130, will take place at 12:15 p.m. Saturday, March 16. It will coincide with the iconic tradition of the union dyeing the Chicago River green, officials said.