Damar Hamlin's Collapse During Bills Game Prompts Increase in CPR Courses

Damar Hamlin's terrifying collapse Monday night during the Buffalo Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals was tragedy on the field, but it's one that may prevent other tragedies in the future.

On its Facebook page, the Hobart, Indiana, fire department posted a message offering a new round of CPR classes from its certified instructors, and Assistant Fire Chief John Reitz called the response incredible.

"A lot of people want to learn how to do CPR and do it correctly," Reitz said.

Firefighter paramedic Anthony Willison, who teaches the Hobart course, said anyone who is strong enough to do the compressions able to stay calm enough to call 9-1-1 qualifies for the course, no matter what their age.

"This is a skill everyone should learn," he said.

Former Chicago Bears Coach Dave Wannstedt joined NBC 5's Michelle Releford Tuesday morning, saying "I had fear" as he watched Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapse on the field during Monday Night Football after a tackle.

The Hobart courses will cover cardiopulmonary resuscitation techniques as well as the use of an AED or automatic external defibrillator.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, about 350,000 cardiac arrests happen outside of hospitals each year. Unfortunately, about half of the people who experience cardiac arrests at home don’t get the help they need from bystanders before an ambulance arrives.

CPR, the Hobart Fire Department said, saves lives. That’s why it is offering the courses to residents and people living in the Hobart area. People who complete the course and pass the test at the end receive a card that shows they are "certified" to perform CPR.

The technique is so important that certified athletic trainers with CPR training are on hand at every Hobart High School sporting event. Athletic Trainer Mark Leto said the schools also have AED devices on the sidelines to ensure safety.

The CPR training is just one of the ways Hobart’ fire department works to keep residents safe in addition to fighting fires. Firefighters are also making smoke detectors available to residents as well as bike helmets. A new program will allow them to leave a dose of NARCAN in every home that reports an overdose case.