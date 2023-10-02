Can't decide between ordering cheese curds or a burger?

Beginning Monday, you don't have to.

In a Facebook post last week, the Wisconsin-based chain announced its "Curderburger" will be returning for a limited time beginning on Oct. 2. The unique concoction is a Deluxe ButterBurger including lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion and mayo, topped with a crispy cheese curd shaped as a patty.

"The cheese crown is made of a blend of yellow and white cheddar cheese curds, all surrounded by crispy seasoned breadcrumbs – making for a perfect cheesy topping to the classic ButterBurger guests know and love," according to the sandwich's description.

The adventurous burger was initially introduced as an April Fool's joke in 2021, when Culver's flooded their social media accounts with photos of a burger topped with a round cheese curd, sparking excitement and curiosity from the chain's fans.

The idea became reality later that year, when Culver's brought the burger to life for National Cheese Curd Day in 2021, easily selling out quickly.

The burgers will only be offered for a limited time only, the Facebook post said.