Cubs' Seiya Suzuki Could Be Ready for Minor-League Rehab Next Week

ST. LOUIS — Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki’s progress at the club’s rehab facility in Arizona is “moving pretty fast,” manager David Ross said, enough that the $99.6 million free agent is expected to return to Chicago to meet the team when it returns to Wrigley on Tuesday.

Suzuki, who hasn’t played since spraining his left ring finger May 26 on a slide, is to be examined again by team doctors at that point, after which a minor-league rehab assignment is expected to be scheduled, barring a setback.

Ross said he expects to learn more details on Suzuki in the next day or so.

Suzuki, a former batting champion and Gold Glove winner in Japan, earned National League Rookie of the Month honors for April. He also was the NL player of the week for the second week of the season that month.

