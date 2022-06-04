Cubs' Seiya Suzuki ‘Better Every Day,' Wade Miley Feels ‘Great'

Cubs' Suzuki 'better every day,' Miley doing 'great' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Seiya Suzuki is showing signs of progress as he continues his recovery from a left ring finger sprain.

Suzuki, who went on the injured list earlier this week, hit in the indoor batting cage at Wrigley Field Friday and Saturday.

"Good, better every day," Cubs manager David Ross said of Suzuki. "Almost full range of motion in that finger, so it’s getting better every day.

"It’s kind of a slow process right now. That swelling is still in there a little bit."

Suzuki has maintained throwing during his absence, but while having someone else catch the ball to not further injure his finger.

He's eligible to return Monday, but the Cubs are being cautious with the injury as Suzuki builds toward full activities.

Suzuki originally hurt his finger last week on an awkward slide into second base in Cincinnati. He's hitting .245/.344/.432 through 41 games this season.

Ross also said starter Wade Miley is feeling "great." He went on the IL last weekend with a shoulder sprain but is scheduled to throw a bullpen Sunday.

"He feels really good," Ross said. "That was great news."

Miley is eligible to return Friday. He holds a 3.38 ERA in three starts this season, which includes two quality starts.

