Cubs Giveaways 2022: Promo Schedule, Theme Nights Revealed

As baseball gets underway, the Chicago Cubs are breaking in the regular season with an array of promotions and theme nights scheduled at Wrigley Field.

Fans can get their hands on five new bobbleheads on select Saturdays this year. The boxes also will feature a QR code through which additional prizes can be earned.

Bobbleheads will be given to the first 10,000 fans who enter the ballpark, and more details on the extra prizes will be announced ahead of each game.

The bobblehead lineup features:

May 7: David Ross

May 21: Patrick Wisdom

Aug. 6: Nick Madrigal

Sept. 10: Nico Hoerner

Sept. 17: Marcus Stroman

Select Friday nights will hold bleacher giveaways, including an assortment of retro-neon themed hats, shirts and fanny packs.

The first 5,000 fans who enter through the Budweiser Bleacher Gate, and are 21 years of age or older, are eligible to receive the BudFriday items.

Additional gate giveaways will consist of a knit glove koozies, 1984 replica jerseys, shoulder coolers and more. The first 10,000 fans are eligible to receive these items.

Theme nights are as follows:

April 24: Ozark day

May 30: WWE day

June 19: Stranger Things day

June 28: Shark Week night

Aug. 8: Star Wars night

Aug. 19: Top Gun day

Sept. 18: Sesame Street day

Over 30 special ticket offers can be accessed throughout the season, ranging from college nights to healthcare appreciation nights. Each ticket will come with a promotional item or a donation to charity.

The entire promotional schedule can be found here, and single game tickets can be purchased here.