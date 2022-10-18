Cubs Convention 2023 FAQ as Fan Festival Returns After Hiatus

Cubs Convention 2023 FAQ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After a two-year hiatus, Cubs Convention will return this winter.

The Cubs announced last month their annual fan festival will return in January. They canceled it the past two years due to COVID-19 concerns.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here is an FAQ about the upcoming event:

What is Cubs Convention?

A popular event among fans, Cubs Convention sees current and former players, coaches and executives gather in downtown Chicago during the middle of the offseason for a variety of activities.

In the past that has included player appearances, autograph sessions and panel discussions — including with players, the coaching staff and baseball operations department.

When is Cubs Convention?

Cubs Convention is scheduled for Jan. 13-15, 2023.

Where is Cubs Convention?

Cubs Convention 2023 will be held at the Sheraton Grand hotel in downtown Chicago, the same location as 2020.

When do passes go on sale?

Weekend passes will go on sale at a later date, according to the Cubs.

Hotel packages are available for season ticket holders beginning Tuesday at noon and the general public Wednesday at noon.

More details can be found here.

Who will be there?

Most current players will be in attendance, along with Hall of Famers and other popular former ex-Cubs, such as Ryne Sandberg, Billy Williams, Fergie Jenkins, Lee Smith and Kerry Wood.

Will the Ricketts family address fans?

The events schedule has not been released yet, but the Ricketts family stopped holding their ownership panel even before the pandemic. They had suggested it would return in the future.

When was the first Cubs Convention?

The Cubs first held the event in 1986.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.