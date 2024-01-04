CTA Yellow Line service to resume Friday morning after ‘comprehensive testing' following November crash

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

After 50 days of service disruption following a crash in November that left nearly two dozen people hospitalized, service on the CTA Yellow Line is expected to resume early Friday morning, the agency announced.

According to the CTA, Yellow Line trans will operate at the start of scheduled service on Friday morning at approximately 4:45 a.m., following a period of "comprehensive analysis and testing."

Over the past several days, test trains have ran along the line in various weather conditions in preparation for the reopening of the three-stop line.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The CTA said the following measures will be in place upon the reopening of the Yellow Line on Friday:

Reduced Travel Speeds: Yellow Line trains will run at reduced speeds of 35 mph, down from 55 mph.

Yellow Line trains will run at reduced speeds of 35 mph, down from 55 mph. Track Cleaning: Crews also have power-washed the Yellow Line, clearing debris and residue from the rail.

Crews also have power-washed the Yellow Line, clearing debris and residue from the rail. Enhanced Operations Communications: CTA also added an extra layer of communication and protection, implementing what’s known as “manual blocking” on the rails for non-transport vehicles, such as snowplows and other heavy construction equipment. This is an operational control protocol that requires railcars and non-transport equipment to move only after receiving a verbal command from CTA’s Control Center

CTA also added an extra layer of communication and protection, implementing what’s known as “manual blocking” on the rails for non-transport vehicles, such as snowplows and other heavy construction equipment. This is an operational control protocol that requires railcars and non-transport equipment to move only after receiving a verbal command from CTA’s Control Center Supervised Operations: Supervisory personnel will accompany operators on the first few Yellow Line runs.

The crash, which occurred on the morning of Nov. 16, left 38 people injured and went down as one of the worst crashes in the agency's history.

The incident occurred when a southbound Yellow Line train traveling nearly 27 miles per hour collided with snow removal equipment on the tracks, with the train unable to stop in time due to the agency's braking system.

The crash remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.