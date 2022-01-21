Crews Respond to Industrial Building After Possible Explosion in Hampshire

Firefighters were responding to the scene of a possible explosion at an industrial building in far northwest suburban Hampshire Friday morning.

Few details were available on what exactly happened but Hampshire police said the city's fire department was responding to the scene of an incident in the 300 block of Industrial Drive.

Video from the scene appeared to show damage to part of a building in the area. Ambulances, police and fire crews were at the scene as of 11:43 a.m.

It remained unclear if any injuries were reported. The Kane County Coroner could not confirm if they had been called.

Check back for more on this developing story.