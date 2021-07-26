Crest Hill Couple Charged in Capitol Riot Investigation

A husband and wife from Crest Hill have been charged with federal crimes for their involvement in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a criminal complaint.

John Schubert Jr., 71, and Amy Schubert, 61, each face two counts of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority as well as violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Both individuals were arrested Monday morning, a spokesman with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois said. As outlined in the criminal complaint, the FBI first began an investigation in March after someone submitted an anonymous tip including a link to a YouTube video showing the scene inside the Capitol during the insurrection. One of the individuals in the video, according to authorities, was seen wearing a jacket with a logo for "Plumbers & Pipefitters Local Union 422 Joliet IL.”

Federal agents said they then examined search warrant data obtained through the riot investigation and found six records for Google accounts associated with an 815-area code, the area code including Crest Hill. One of the records was attributed to Amy Schubert, authorities said.

After comparing Amy Schubert's image with the person seen in the YouTube footage, a search warrant was obtained for a mobile device associated with the Crest Hill resident's email account, the criminal complaint stated. Agents said Google location data showed a device associated with Amy Schubert's email was within the U.S. Capitol from 2:22 to 3:18 p.m. on January 6. Images that appear to be of John Schubert, Amy's husband, were discovered on the mobile device, according to officials.

At least 11 other Illinois residents, including a Chicago police officer, have been arrested on charges in connection with the Capitol insurrection.