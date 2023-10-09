CPD searching for driver in West Garfield Park hit-and-run

The Chicago Police Department on Monday issued a community alert issued with the surveillance image of a vehicle sought in a connection with a hit-and-run that left one person seriously injured.

According to officials, the incident occurred at approximately 9:00 p.m. Saturday in the 4700 block of W. Lake Street. Police said a pedestrian was crossing the street when they were hit by a silver Sedan.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop at the scene to render aid or exchange information, authorities said. According to police, the pedestrian suffered serious personal injuries from the impact.

The vehicle is described as a possibly silver in color, four-door sedan with a sunroof, tinted windows and front-end damage, police said. Additionally, authorities believe the vehicle to be a Chevy Malibu or Ford Fusion. It was last seen traveling eastbound on W. Lake St., away from the location of the accident.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Chicago Police Department's Major Accidents Investigations Unit.