CPD Officer Helps Deliver Baby on Valentine's Day

Chicago police vehicles and firefighters surround a car where a CPD officer helped deliver a baby outside of O'Hare Airport on Valentine's Day
A Chicago police officer is being hailed for his quick thinking after he helped to deliver a baby on Valentine’s Day near O’Hare International Airport.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the 25-year force veteran stopped to assist a vehicle near Bessie Coleman Drive and Balmoral Avenue just after 7:15 a.m. Sunday.

Instead of a stranded motorist, the officer approached the car and quickly found that the passenger was in labor.

The officer contacted the Chicago Fire Department, but the baby was already crowning when he arrived on the scene, and the officer was able to help deliver the baby, officials said.

The mom and her baby boy were taken to Resurrection Hospital via ambulance, and both are doing well, according to the department.

