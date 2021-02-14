CPD Officer Helps Deliver Baby on Valentine's Day

A Chicago police officer is being hailed for his quick thinking after he helped to deliver a baby on Valentine’s Day near O’Hare International Airport.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the 25-year force veteran stopped to assist a vehicle near Bessie Coleman Drive and Balmoral Avenue just after 7:15 a.m. Sunday.

Instead of a stranded motorist, the officer approached the car and quickly found that the passenger was in labor.

The officer contacted the Chicago Fire Department, but the baby was already crowning when he arrived on the scene, and the officer was able to help deliver the baby, officials said.

A CPD officer assigned to mobile patrol at @fly2ohare stopped to assist what he thought was a stranded motorist; the next thing he knew, he was helping deliver a baby. Talk about the right place at the right time.



Congratulations to mom & Happy Birthday to the newborn baby boy. pic.twitter.com/arLCT7foJs — Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown (@ChiefDavidBrown) February 14, 2021

The mom and her baby boy were taken to Resurrection Hospital via ambulance, and both are doing well, according to the department.