‘CPD is Going to Arrest You:' Chicago's Top Cop Sends Message to Looters

The Chicago Police Department outlined new strategies Thursday in its fight to combat looting as the city's top cop warned looters of the consequences if they strike again.

More than 100 people were arrested and numerous businesses were damaged early Monday as looting and chaotic scenes erupted throughout the city. As of Thursday, at least 42 of those arrested were facing felony charges, according to Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office.

At a news conference late Thursday evening along the Magnificent Mile, CPD Supt. David Brown shared photos of dozens of looters who allegedly trashed and looted high-end shops downtown.

Brown said the department plans to use all necessary tactics to stop looters and will work with state and federal law enforcement to punish those responsible. This week, the FBI and CPD are combing through several hours of surveillance video in hope of identifying numerous looters.

One man who lives and works along Michigan Avenue says if police can't control the looting, he's not sure his consignment store will recover from the damage sustained this week.

"I've never seen them so unprepared, and that's what scared me," said Mo Cahid, the owner of a consignment store in the Shops at North Bridge.

Cahid said his store lost approximately $35,000 as a result of looting.

"I went to the store at 7:30 the next day and they were still looting," he said. "People were looking and say they got away and why can’t I...so many see it as a success."

Meanwhile, Brown said he expects the Cook County State's Attorney's office to commit to prosecuting criminals to the fullest extent of the law.

"We, CPD, are committed to protecting the town for you and not letting looters do whatever they want in our city without being held accountable," he said. "You will be held accountable. Chicago strong."