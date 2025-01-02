Chicago Police

CPD increases patrols outside Trump Tower Chicago after Las Vegas truck explosion

A truck explosion outside Trump's Las Vegas hotel and casino left one person dead and seven others injured

By NBC Chicago Staff

Police block the area after a vehicle caught fire and exploded outside the lobby of President-elect Donald Trump’s hotel Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Ty ONeil)

The Chicago Police Department has increased patrols near Trump International Hotel & Tower in Chicago after a Tesla Cybertruck exploded near Trump's Las Vegas hotel and casino in what's being investigated as a possible terror attack.

A spokesperson for the department said that although police have no actionable intelligence of a threat, patrols have increased in the immediate area of the downtown skyscraper.

>📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The Las Vegas explosion left one person dead and seven others injured, with the vehicle's driver currently the lone casualty from the incident.

Terrorism 14 hours ago

15 dead, dozens injured after driver plows truck into New Orleans crowd

Las Vegas 6 hours ago

Tesla truck explosion outside Trump's Las Vegas hotel being investigated as possible terror attack

Officials said they do not believe the attack is connected to the deadly vehicle-ramming attack early Wednesday morning in New Orleans that left at least 15 people dead and dozens more injured.

The 64-story hotel is located near the iconic Las Vegas Strip and is across the street from the Fashion Show Las Vegas shopping mall.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Police
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us