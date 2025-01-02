CPD increases patrols outside Trump Tower Chicago after Las Vegas truck explosion

The Chicago Police Department has increased patrols near Trump International Hotel & Tower in Chicago after a Tesla Cybertruck exploded near Trump's Las Vegas hotel and casino in what's being investigated as a possible terror attack.

A spokesperson for the department said that although police have no actionable intelligence of a threat, patrols have increased in the immediate area of the downtown skyscraper.

The Las Vegas explosion left one person dead and seven others injured, with the vehicle's driver currently the lone casualty from the incident.

Officials said they do not believe the attack is connected to the deadly vehicle-ramming attack early Wednesday morning in New Orleans that left at least 15 people dead and dozens more injured.

