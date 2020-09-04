CPD Adds 8K Officers to Chicago Streets Through Labor Day

Nearly 8,000 officers will be added to city streets this upcoming Labor Day weekend, with extended working hours and cancelled days off, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown announced Friday.

Brown discussed public safety plans and preparations for the upcoming holiday weekend Friday morning, asking Chicagoans to "relax" but stay safe.

Brown said the Chicago Police Department will use an "all hands on deck approach" by cancelling any days off, extending patrol hours from 8 to 12 and deploying 8,000 officers to city streets.

The Roseland neighborhood event kicked off Operation Clean as part of their plan to curb city violence, according to police.

Operation Clean is an effort "to reduce violence and crime by working together to beautify a neighborhood," according to CPD, in which multiple city departments provide services like graffiti removal, fixing broken streetlights and more to an area.

The crime reduction efforts come after the past weekend in Chicago saw at least 55 people shot, 10 fatally, across the city between Friday afternoon and Monday morning.

Two of those shot were Chicago police officers wounded in a shooting during a traffic stop early Sunday on the West Side, officials said.