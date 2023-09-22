Insurance troubles, shipment delays hinder fall COVID vaccine rollout

In the days since vaccine manufacturers began distributing updated COVID-19 vaccines last week, questions have arisen about insurance coverage and whether you can safely get different shots at once.

While millions of the newly formulated vaccines have shipped out since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention granted its approval for ages 6 months and up, people have encountered problems across the country.

Some have had to cancel appointments because they were denied by insurance. Others signed up for appointments, only for them to be canceled because of supply issues.

One Chicago-area man explained that he tried to walk into a CVS Pharmacy to get his updated COVID shot and flu vaccine, but was told to make an appointment online. He ended up going online and scheduled an appointment at a different location.

"This was the only appointment available in the week that I was looking to make one," Ned Ward said.

CVS Pharmacist Atenea Gazdziak explained that online scheduling is especially helpful as stores work to keep up with demand.

"We have been a lot busier with the flu season here and the COVID vaccine..." she said.

COVID vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are arriving at pharmacies on a rolling basis. For parents looking to get your children the updated booster, it's important to know that doses for kids are going to specific locations.

"For flu vaccines we can vaccinate 3 and older, for the COVID vaccines 5 and older, but if you’re looking to get younger children vaccinated the Minute Clinics can vaccinate 18 months and older," Gazdziak explained.

Appointments for patients five and up can be made at CVS.com and through the CVS Pharmacy app. Group appointments are also available, so your entire family can get their shots at the same time.

Walgreens, meanwhile, said it will begin administering shots for patients under 12 starting on Sept. 29. You can also schedule your updated COVID vaccine by heading to its website.

When it comes to insurance coverage, some people have posted on social media about being asked to pay out of pocket - as much as $190 in some instances.

Some insurance companies hadn't updated the billing codes to cover the new vaccines, leading to denials.

"On a daily basis those insurance companies are updating their systems, and we’re seeing that more and more are getting covered," Gazdziak said.

Gazdziak has urged people to be patient with insurance companies and pharmacy workers, saying "we're doing the best we can."

CVS expects to be busy this fall, since it will be the first season with vaccines to fight COVID, flu and RSV in older adults. If you were wondering, according to the CDC, it's safe to receive all three vaccines at the same time.