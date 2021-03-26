COVID Testing Sites in Illinois and Chicago

There's been plenty of talk about where Illinois residents can go to search for coronavirus vaccine appointments, but as many former testing sites shift to vaccination locations, where can you get tested?
Illinois continues to operate community testing sites across the state, including in Aurora, South Holland, Arlington Heights, Waukegan and Harwood Heights, among others.
The state also has a map of numerous other testing options in various counties.
Local
In Chicago, there are also a number of testing options from health care providers to community health centers to airports.
There's also a number of community-based testing sites where appointments can be made and the potential for even an at-home test.
Here are the options from the Chicago Department of Public Health's website:
- At-home: Some private companies will send tests directly to your home. The following tests have been authorized by the FDA. They include: a nose swab from Pixel by LabCorp , everywell or LetsGetChecked and saliva options like Vault or Vitagene. "This is not an exhaustive list and CDPH does not necessary recommend any specific private company," the department's website reads.
- Your health care provider: According to CDPH, this is the best route for testing "because your health care provider is familiar with your medical history and can provide counselling that helps you understand exactly what your test result means."
- Community health centers: According to CDPH, there are roughly 165 community health centers throughout Chicago. Find one near you at hrsa.gov. "No patient will be turned away because of inability to pay. Community health centers provide services regardless of patients’ immigration status and charge for services on a sliding fee scale," CDPH states.
- Testing Map: Use the City of Chicago’s interactive testing map to find a testing site near you. According to CDPH, the map is updated frequently, but different testing sites might have different requirements. "We recommend calling in advance or checking online first," the department states.
- City of Chicago testing sites: Chicago offers several community-based testing sites at no cost. To pre-register and schedule an appointment, click here.
- Traveler testing: PCR testing is available at O'Hare and Midway airports for travelers and airport/CDA employees, but it does cost money. The Rapid Antigen Test is $120, with patients receiving results in about 20 minutes. The PCR Test is $145, with results in about 24-72 hours. Anyone getting a test at the airport will need to show proof of flying (within 72 hours before their flight or five days after) or proof of airport employment.