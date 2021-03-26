COVID Testing Sites in Illinois and Chicago

There's been plenty of talk about where Illinois residents can go to search for coronavirus vaccine appointments, but as many former testing sites shift to vaccination locations, where can you get tested?

Illinois continues to operate community testing sites across the state, including in Aurora, South Holland, Arlington Heights, Waukegan and Harwood Heights, among others.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The state also has a map of numerous other testing options in various counties.

In Chicago, there are also a number of testing options from health care providers to community health centers to airports.

There's also a number of community-based testing sites where appointments can be made and the potential for even an at-home test.

Here are the options from the Chicago Department of Public Health's website: