County coroner found dead in apparent hunting accident on Illinois lake

Shelby County Coroner Brad Phegley, 67, was waterfowl hunting on Friday near Lake Mattoon in Shelby County, according to a news release from sheriff's officials.

A central Illinois county coroner was found dead in an apparent hunting accident on a lake, authorities said Saturday.

Shelby County Coroner Brad Phegley, 67, was waterfowl hunting on Friday near Lake Mattoon in Shelby County, according to a news release from sheriff's officials. At around 2:49 p.m. that day, Phegley's hunting partner called 911 to report he found Phegley floating in the water near their decoys in front of their shoreline waterfowl blind.

Paramedics responded to the scene, and Phegley was pronounced dead, authorities said. His death appeared to be accidental, according to sheriff's officials.

The incident was under investigation by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police. An autopsy was planned for Sunday in Bloomington.

