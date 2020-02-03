Country Lakeshake Announces ‘Hiatus’ After 5 Years in Chicago

Chicago’s popular Country Lakeshake music festival has announced it is “taking a hiatus.”

“After 5 amazing years of country music on the lakefront, we wanted to be the first to let you know that Country LakeShake will be taking a hiatus,” a message on the festival’s website and social media accounts read. “Any future plans will be announced accordingly.”

The music festival at Northerly Island has brought major country stars to the city and last year made headlines for having a night of all female performers, which included stars like Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Lauren Alaina, Cassadee Pope and more. The event also brought other stars like Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Granger Smith, Brett Young and more to the city.

The festival gave no reason for its hiatus, but Chicago is home to multiple summer country music events.

Country Megaticket at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, which is also a Live Nation event, hosts several big acts throughout the summer months. This year’s performances include big names like Tim McGraw, Rascal Flatts, Lady Antebellum, Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn and more.

Windy City Smokeout, a music festival being held in July, announced its 2020 lineup will include Darius Rucker, Dierks Bentley and more.

The Lakeshake festival is the latest to cancel its 2020 plans in Chicago, following the end of the World’s Largest Block Party.