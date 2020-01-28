west loop

Old St. Pat’s Announces End to World’s Largest Block Party, Adds New Event Instead

Over the years, the block party has attracted thousands of people to the city church and become a “one of Chicago’s signature summer-time festivals"

After 35 years, the World’s Largest Block Party at Old St. Pat’s has ended.

The church announced on its website Tuesday that it will not host the iconic event because they “feel it’s time for us to start imagining and creating events that will launch us into the next chapter of our community life.” But a new event is coming, the church revealed.

Over the years, the block party has attracted thousands of people to the city church and become a “one of Chicago’s signature summer-time festivals.”

Local

ATM Thefts 6 hours ago

String of ATM Thefts Reported Across Chicago

South loop 2 hours ago

Police Investigate Construction Site Burglaries in South Loop, Chinatown

“We are so proud of the amazing run of the World’s Largest Block Party we have enjoyed for these past 35 years. Without those significant funds, much of what we do today at Old St. Pat’s would never have been realized,” Father Tom Hurley wrote in a message to supporters.

Hurley said the church is now, however, a “much different place” and the summer event scene is growing more crowded in Chicago.

“We are grateful for where we have been and we are excited as we look to the future and starting to plan events, experiences, and programs that reflect where we are going,” Hurley said.

Instead, the church is planning to throw a new block party for St. Patrick’s Day.

The all-ages event, called “Shamrock’n the Block” will be held in the West Loop neighborhood in front of the church.

Few details on the “pop-up pub” were revealed, but organizers said it will take place from noon to 6 p.m. on March 14.

This article tagged under:

west loopOld St. Pat'sWorld's Largest Block Party
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us