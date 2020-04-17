Coronavirus Testing Sites in Illinois: See the Full List

Where can you get tested for coronavirus in Illinois? Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday announced expanded guidelines of who is able to get a test for the deadly virus.

"The state of Illinois has expanded those eligible to get a test to include anyone who has COVID-like symptoms, even if you have not been given a doctor’s order." Gov. Pritzker said during Thursday's daily briefing.

Here's a full list of testing sites across the state, as well as their hours and information on who can get a test at that location, from the Illinois Department of Public Health's website as of Friday:

Bloomington - IDPH McLean County Fairgrounds Drive-through

Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

No appointment required. Capacity is limited. Hours of operation subject to change on a daily basis, based on available equipment and throughput.

Phone: 1-800-889-3931

Marion - Heartland Express Care

Open 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

Must call curbside and pass screening criteria.

Website here.

Champaign - Christie Clinic

Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Testing for Christie Clinic patients only. Must call Christie Clinic Coronavirus Hotline (listed below) in advance for telehealth screening prior to scheduling an appointment.

Phone: 217-366-4070

Website here.

Mattoon - Sarah Bush Lincoln Respiratory Clinic

Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Must call in advance for screening over the phone. If further evaluation is needed, patients will be directed to clinic.

Website here.

Joliet - AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet

Open 24 hours daily

AMITA patients should make appointment with primary care physician for telehealth evaluation.

Website here.

Kankakee - AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee

Open 24 hours daily

AMITA patients should make appointment with primary care physician for telehealth evaluation.

Website here.

Markham - IDPH Markam Drive-through

Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

No appointment required. Capacity is limited. Hours of operation subject to change on a daily basis, based on available equipment and throughput.

Phone: 1-800-889-3931

Bolingbrook - AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center Bolingbrook

Open 24 hours daily

AMITA patients should make appointment with primary care physician for telehealth evaluation.

Website here.

Glendale Heights - AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center GlenOaks

Open 24 hours daily

AMITA patients should make appointment with primary care physician for telehealth evaluation.

Website here.

Hinsdale - AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center Hinsdale

Open 24 hours daily

AMITA patients should make appointment with primary care physician for telehealth evaluation.

Website here.

La Grange - AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center La Grange

Open 24 hours daily

AMITA patients should make appointment with primary care physician for telehealth evaluation.

Website here.

Oak Park - Rush Oak Park

Testing is available by appointment only; call triage first.

Website here.

Elk Grove Village - AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village

Open 24 hours daily

AMITA patients should make appointment with primary care physician for telehealth evaluation.

Website here.

Aurora - AMITA Health Mercy Medical Center Aurora

Open 24 hours daily

AMITA patients should make appointment with primary care physician for telehealth evaluation.

Website here.

Elgin - AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin

Open 24 hours daily

AMITA patients should make appointment with primary care physician for telehealth evaluation.

Website here.

Hoffman Estates - AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates

Open 24 hours daily

AMITA patients should make appointment with primary care physician for telehealth evaluation.

Website here.

Evanston - AMITA Health Saint Francis Hospital Evanston

Open 24 hours daily

AMITA patients should make appointment with primary care physician for telehealth evaluation.

Website here.

Gurnee - Northshore Immediate Care

Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

Tests will only be given following a determination of need, based on symptoms of exposure, by a Northshore healthcare provider. Please call the triage number or sign up for an E-Visit at their website before visiting the testing site.

Website here.

Lake Bluff - Northshore Immediate Care

Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Tests will only be given following a determination of need, based on symptoms of exposure, by a Northshore healthcare provider. Please call the triage number or sign up for an E-Visit at their website before visiting the testing site.

Website here.

Niles - Northshore Immediate Care

Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Tests will only be given following a determination of need, based on symptoms of exposure, by a Northshore healthcare provider. Please call the triage number or sign up for an E-Visit at their website before visiting the testing site.

Website here.

Skokie - Northshore Immediate Care - Old Orchard

Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday

Tests will only be given following a determination of need, based on symptoms of exposure, by a Northshore healthcare provider. Please call the triage number or sign up for an E-Visit at their website before visiting the testing site.

Website here.

Skokie - Northshore Immediate Care - Old Orchard Testing Tent

Open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily

Tests will only be given following a determination of need, based on symptoms of exposure, by a Northshore healthcare provider. Please call the triage number or sign up for an E-Visit at their website before visiting the testing site.

Website here.

Waukegan - Vista Health System

Open 24 hours daily

Walk-ins accepted. Medicial screening upon arrival to determine if test needed and if patient needs to be admitted.

Website here.

Lindenhurst - Vista Health System

Open 24 hours daily

Walk-ins accepted. Medicial screening upon arrival to determine if test needed and if patient needs to be admitted.

Website here.

Gurnee - Vista Physician Group

Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday

Must be a Vista Physician Group patient. Capacity is limited.

Website here.

Chicago - AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago

Open 24 hours daily

AMITA patients should make appointment with primary care physician for telehealth evaluation.

Website here.

Chicago - AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago

Open 24 hours daily

AMITA patients should make appointment with primary care physician for telehealth evaluation.

Website here.

Chicago - AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago (Saint Mary Campus)

Open 24 hours daily

AMITA patients should make appointment with primary care physician for telehealth evaluation.

Website here.

Chicago - IDPH Harwood Heights Drive-through

Open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

No appointment required. Capacity is limited. Hours of operation subject to change on a daily basis, based on available equipment and throughput.

Phone: 1-800-889-3931

Chicago - Michigan Avenue Immediate Care

Open before 4 p.m. Monday through Friday

Appointment required.

Phone: 866-600-CARE (866-600-2273)

Chicago - Mile Square Health Center-Drive Up Center

Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday

Appointment required. Currently must be a UI Health Patient, Student, Employee or Mile Square patient but will be accepting new patients.

Phone: 866-600-CARE (866-600-2273)

Chicago - Mile Square Health Center-Pilsen COVID Evaluation Clinic

Open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday

Appointment required. Currently must be a UI Health Patient, Student, Employee or Mile Square patient but will be accepting new patients.

Phone: 866-600-CARE (866-600-2273)

Chicago and suburbs - Rush

Hotline open 24 hours, video visits available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily

Website here.

Chicago - Swedish Hospital

Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Must have a referral from a physician.

Website here.

Chicago - U Chicago Medicine

Testing available by appointment only.