Coronavirus Testing Sites in Illinois: See the Full List

Where can you get tested for coronavirus in Illinois? Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday announced expanded guidelines of who is able to get a test for the deadly virus.
"The state of Illinois has expanded those eligible to get a test to include anyone who has COVID-like symptoms, even if you have not been given a doctor’s order." Gov. Pritzker said during Thursday's daily briefing.
Here's a full list of testing sites across the state, as well as their hours and information on who can get a test at that location, from the Illinois Department of Public Health's website as of Friday:
Bloomington - IDPH McLean County Fairgrounds Drive-through
Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily
No appointment required. Capacity is limited. Hours of operation subject to change on a daily basis, based on available equipment and throughput.
Phone: 1-800-889-3931
Marion - Heartland Express Care
Open 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily
Must call curbside and pass screening criteria.
Website here.
Champaign - Christie Clinic
Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
Testing for Christie Clinic patients only. Must call Christie Clinic Coronavirus Hotline (listed below) in advance for telehealth screening prior to scheduling an appointment.
Phone: 217-366-4070
Website here.
Mattoon - Sarah Bush Lincoln Respiratory Clinic
Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Must call in advance for screening over the phone. If further evaluation is needed, patients will be directed to clinic.
Website here.
Joliet - AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
Open 24 hours daily
AMITA patients should make appointment with primary care physician for telehealth evaluation.
Website here.
Kankakee - AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee
Open 24 hours daily
AMITA patients should make appointment with primary care physician for telehealth evaluation.
Website here.
Markham - IDPH Markam Drive-through
Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily
No appointment required. Capacity is limited. Hours of operation subject to change on a daily basis, based on available equipment and throughput.
Phone: 1-800-889-3931
Bolingbrook - AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center Bolingbrook
Open 24 hours daily
AMITA patients should make appointment with primary care physician for telehealth evaluation.
Website here.
Glendale Heights - AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center GlenOaks
Open 24 hours daily
AMITA patients should make appointment with primary care physician for telehealth evaluation.
Website here.
Hinsdale - AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center Hinsdale
Open 24 hours daily
AMITA patients should make appointment with primary care physician for telehealth evaluation.
Website here.
La Grange - AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center La Grange
Open 24 hours daily
AMITA patients should make appointment with primary care physician for telehealth evaluation.
Website here.
Oak Park - Rush Oak Park
Testing is available by appointment only; call triage first.
Website here.
Elk Grove Village - AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
Open 24 hours daily
AMITA patients should make appointment with primary care physician for telehealth evaluation.
Website here.
Aurora - AMITA Health Mercy Medical Center Aurora
Open 24 hours daily
AMITA patients should make appointment with primary care physician for telehealth evaluation.
Website here.
Elgin - AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin
Open 24 hours daily
AMITA patients should make appointment with primary care physician for telehealth evaluation.
Website here.
Hoffman Estates - AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Open 24 hours daily
AMITA patients should make appointment with primary care physician for telehealth evaluation.
Website here.
Evanston - AMITA Health Saint Francis Hospital Evanston
Open 24 hours daily
AMITA patients should make appointment with primary care physician for telehealth evaluation.
Website here.
Gurnee - Northshore Immediate Care
Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily
Tests will only be given following a determination of need, based on symptoms of exposure, by a Northshore healthcare provider. Please call the triage number or sign up for an E-Visit at their website before visiting the testing site.
Website here.
Lake Bluff - Northshore Immediate Care
Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Tests will only be given following a determination of need, based on symptoms of exposure, by a Northshore healthcare provider. Please call the triage number or sign up for an E-Visit at their website before visiting the testing site.
Website here.
Niles - Northshore Immediate Care
Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Tests will only be given following a determination of need, based on symptoms of exposure, by a Northshore healthcare provider. Please call the triage number or sign up for an E-Visit at their website before visiting the testing site.
Website here.
Skokie - Northshore Immediate Care - Old Orchard
Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday
Tests will only be given following a determination of need, based on symptoms of exposure, by a Northshore healthcare provider. Please call the triage number or sign up for an E-Visit at their website before visiting the testing site.
Website here.
Skokie - Northshore Immediate Care - Old Orchard Testing Tent
Open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily
Tests will only be given following a determination of need, based on symptoms of exposure, by a Northshore healthcare provider. Please call the triage number or sign up for an E-Visit at their website before visiting the testing site.
Website here.
Waukegan - Vista Health System
Open 24 hours daily
Walk-ins accepted. Medicial screening upon arrival to determine if test needed and if patient needs to be admitted.
Website here.
Lindenhurst - Vista Health System
Open 24 hours daily
Walk-ins accepted. Medicial screening upon arrival to determine if test needed and if patient needs to be admitted.
Website here.
Gurnee - Vista Physician Group
Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday
Must be a Vista Physician Group patient. Capacity is limited.
Website here.
Chicago - AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
Open 24 hours daily
AMITA patients should make appointment with primary care physician for telehealth evaluation.
Website here.
Chicago - AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
Open 24 hours daily
AMITA patients should make appointment with primary care physician for telehealth evaluation.
Website here.
Chicago - AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago (Saint Mary Campus)
Open 24 hours daily
AMITA patients should make appointment with primary care physician for telehealth evaluation.
Website here.
Chicago - IDPH Harwood Heights Drive-through
Open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily
No appointment required. Capacity is limited. Hours of operation subject to change on a daily basis, based on available equipment and throughput.
Phone: 1-800-889-3931
Chicago - Michigan Avenue Immediate Care
Open before 4 p.m. Monday through Friday
Appointment required.
Phone: 866-600-CARE (866-600-2273)
Chicago - Mile Square Health Center-Drive Up Center
Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday
Appointment required. Currently must be a UI Health Patient, Student, Employee or Mile Square patient but will be accepting new patients.
Phone: 866-600-CARE (866-600-2273)
Chicago - Mile Square Health Center-Pilsen COVID Evaluation Clinic
Open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday
Appointment required. Currently must be a UI Health Patient, Student, Employee or Mile Square patient but will be accepting new patients.
Phone: 866-600-CARE (866-600-2273)
Chicago and suburbs - Rush
Hotline open 24 hours, video visits available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily
Website here.
Chicago - Swedish Hospital
Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday
Must have a referral from a physician.
Website here.
Chicago - U Chicago Medicine
Testing available by appointment only.