Cook County Offering Walk-Ins at Tinley Park, Matteson Mass Vaccination Sites

Cook County is now offering walk-in availability for COVID vaccines at its Tinley Park and Matteson sites as part of a new pilot program aimed at combating a "plateau in demand," the county's health department announced Wednesday.

Anyone interested in getting a vaccine who doesn't already have an appointment will be allowed to register onsite Wednesday through Saturday at the two mass vaccination locations, the department said.

The sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday for walk-ins and those with appointments.

"Individuals or groups who are interested in getting a vaccine can simply show up with photo ID and register onsite," the health department said in a release. "People will not be asked for their insurance information, immigration status or to pay."

The Tinley Park site, located at 18451 Convention Center Dr., currently has a supply of the Moderna vaccine and the Matteson site, at 4647 Promenade Way, is offering a supply of Pfizer vaccine, officials said, noting that 16 and 17-year-olds will only be eligible at the Matteson location as the Pfizer vaccine is the only option currently approved for emergency use in that age group. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

“Cook County Health is vaccinating between 13,000 and 14,000 people every day. We have spent the last several months standing up vaccination sites, big and small, permanent and pop-up, and have done a great job getting those who knew they wanted the shot vaccinated,” Israel Rocha, CEO of Cook County Health, said in a statement. “While we have seen a significant increase in our supply of vaccine, we have also projected to see a plateau in demand. Our walk-in effort is the latest strategy to enhance access to vaccination. We must meet people where they are whether geographically or psychologically, to create equitable access to vaccination.”

Those who would like to can still make appointments at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling (833) 308-1988.