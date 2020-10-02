Cook County Health Seeks Participants for COVID-19 Experimental Drug Clinical Trial

Cook County Health is seeking individuals to take part in a clinical trial evaluating a coronavirus treatment called Regeneron, a cocktail of antibodies which has been called one of the most promising approaches to preventing serious illness from a COVID-19 infection.

Following his coronavirus diagnosis, President Trump received a single dose of the experimental drug through an IV Friday. The president was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as a precaution in the evening.

Regeneron is in late-stage testing and its safety and effectiveness are not yet known. No treatment has yet proved able to prevent serious illness after a coronavirus infection.

The drug cocktail, which is also being used in Cook County, is showing "promising early results in terms of reducing the viral load," according to Sybil Hosek, a clinical psychologist with Stroger Hospital at Cook County Health.

Additionally, Hosek is looking for individuals to commit to clinical trials, so she and other scientists will be able to better fight the pandemic.

"The idea is that for those folks who don’t mount a natural immune response against coronavirus, or delayed in mounting that response, this gets those antibodies into the system right away," she explained. "And [it] can decrease the amount of [the] virus in your body by preventing the activity. And also potentially making less infectious to other people as well."

Click here for more information about clinical trials in Cook County.