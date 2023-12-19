Resolution calling for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war passes Chicago City Council committee

A controversial resolution calling for an unconditional ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has passed out of the Chicago City Council’s Committee on Health and Human Relations and will now come before the full City Council for a vote.

The measure, sponsored by 1st Ward Ald. Daniel LaSpata, calls on Congress and the president to “facilitate a lasting peace in Gaza starting with a permanent ceasefire.”

The measure is supported by pro-Palestinian groups and some Jews who oppose the now two-month long war between Israel and the Hamas terrorists responsible for the Oct. 7 kidnappings of more than 200 people, including numerous Americans.

According to the Hamas-controlled health ministry, the war has resulted in more than 20,000 deaths in Gaza during the Israeli response to the violent raids.

“Chicago has a choice,” said Layla Zayed of the US Palestinian Network. “Do you want to be on the wrong side, or the right side and will Chicago agree to kill thousands more as collective punishment or will Chicago say enough is enough?”

Rabbi Brant Rosen of the Jewish Voice for Peace Rabbinical Council told the committee members that he, like many Jews, are grieving the loss of life and praying for the return of the hostages, but is in “steep opposition” to what he called the “genocidal violence” that Israel has been staging against the people of Gaza and the Palestinian People in general.

Other mainstream Jewish groups, however, denounced the resolution calling it dangerous. David Goldenberg, the Midwest Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League said his group was not invited to speak at the hearing.

“What we heard in debate was incredibly troubling,” he said. “We saw the furtherance of antisemitic tropes. We saw outright lies being made and stated by some of the witnesses and then repeated by aldermen.”

Goldenberg says the ADL has tracked a 315% increase in antisemitic incidents nationwide since Oct. 7. Already, the Council has unanimously passed a measure sponsored by Ald. Debra Silverstein, the chamber's only Jewish member, improving the tracking of hate crimes and incidents in Chicago.

Unlike that council meeting, which was repeatedly interrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters, the resolution passed out of committee to the applause of supporters.

“We passed this resolution and I will work every day to make sure that we get 26 votes to pass it in city council,” said Alder Jessie Fuentes of the 26th Ward.

The measure could come to a vote at the next City Council meeting, which is slated for Jan. 24.