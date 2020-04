Check your freezer if you buy Healthy Choice Brand Products. Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling some of its Healthy Choice Power Bowls.

The Chicken, Feta & Farrow bowls may have rocks in them. A customer alerted the company.

The USDA did not say how the rocks got into the product. The frozen, not-ready-to-eat chicken bowls were produced on Jan. 23, 2020, and have a best buy date of Oct. 19, 2020.

For more information about what to do if you have them go to the USDA website.

Read More