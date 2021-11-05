Community Mourns the Death of 2-Year-Old Girl Shot in Head in Harvey

Tragedy and heartbreak have been nonstop for the family of 2-year-old Majestee Hale, who was shot in the head this week in suburban Harvey.

“My grand baby she’s going to be well well missed,” said Tara Abraham. “I was just playing with her last night and we were sitting around playing.”

Her grandmother, surrounded by loved ones, said she's trying to find the strength to get through this difficult time.

“God is with us and God’s going to carry us on and he’s going to keep us strong and we’re going to make it through this,” she said.

Majestee was shot in the head Thursday night inside the family’s home near 153rd Street and Lexington, police said. The 2-year-old's father carried her into the ambulance.

“Magi will be truly missed. She’s truly loved,” said her aunt. “I just wish God would have gave her a little more time with us that’s all.”

Dozens of people in the community have came out to support the family. They lit candles and released balloons to honor her memory.

“We as a community need to come together because they is killing off these babies these innocent babies for no apparent reason,” said Abraham.

The family’s pastor called on the governor and other elected officials to bring more resources to Harvey.

“I’m not going to Springfield for a meeting. I’m not going to Washington D.C. for a meeting,” said Rev. Dr. Jonathan Johnson of Holy Bible Missionary Baptist Church. “They’ll have to meet me right here in Harvey.”

However, what happened inside the family’s home is still unclear.

Investigators have been questioning several family members, including the girl’s parents, and said it was not a drive-by shooting.

“I just want her to know she is not alone and we love you so much baby,” said Abraham.

Harvey police released a statement Friday night saying no one has been arrested.

Detectives have wrapped up the investigation and said the case and evidence has been presented to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office to determine whether charges will be filed in the shooting.