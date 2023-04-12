Comedian Chelsea Handler Adds Chicago Date to 2023 Tour

As dozens of musical acts, artists and comedians roll through Chicago this year, another star has been added to the list: Chelsea Handler.
Grammy-nominated comedian and television host Chelsea Handler has added a stop in Chicago to her 2023 nationwide tour, a press release from Live Nation said Tuesday. According to the announcement, Handler will make a stop at the Chicago Theatre on Oct. 27.
"Because it’s been so much fun returning to stand-up, I figure the more time I spend with my fans, the better," a statement from Handler said. "It’s time to give people a little insight into how I turned into who I am today.”
The Chicago date comes as part of 25 new dates added to Handler's tour, which kicked off last month in Nashville. A handful of other midwestern cities were also added to the tour, including Milwaukee, Madison and Detroit.
A previously scheduled show for Thursday in Peoria is listed as sold out.
Tickets for the 25 new dates are set to go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m., with presales beginning Wednesday.
Below is the full list of cities and dates on Handler's tour. Newly added dates are in bold.
Thu Apr 13 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center
Fri Apr 14 – Carmel, IN – The Palladium at Center for the Performing Arts
Sat Apr 15 – Kalamazoo, MI – Kalamazoo State Theatre
Fri Apr 21 – Spokane, WA – Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox
Sat Apr 22 – Boise, ID – Idaho Central Arena
Fri Apr 28 – Las Vegas, NV – The Mirage Theatre
Sat Apr 29 – San Bernardino, CA – Yaamava' Resort & Casino
Sat May 06 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater
Sun May 07 – Huntsville, AL – Mark C. Smith Concert Hall at the Von Braun Center
Fri May 12 – Monticello, NY – Resorts World Catskills
Sat May 13 – Bangor, ME – Cross Insurance Center
Sun May 14 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Fri May 19 – Memphis, TN – The Soundstage at Graceland
Sat May 20 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre
Sun May 21 – Chattanooga, TN – Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
Sat Jun 10 – Atlantic City, NJ – Music Box at the Borgata
Fri Sep 29 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
Fri Oct 06 – Washington, DC – The Kennedy Center
Sat Oct 07 – Durham, NC – DPAC
Thu Oct 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Pantages Theatre
Sat Oct 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Fri Oct 20 – Cleveland, OH – Keybank State Theatre-Playhouse Square Center
Sat Oct 21 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre
Sun Oct 22 – Pittsburgh, PA – Heinz Hall
Thu Oct 26 – Milwaukee, WI – Bradley Symphony Center
Fri Oct 27 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
Sun Oct 29 – Madison, WI – Orpheum Theater
Thu Nov 02 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Sat Nov 04 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
Thu Nov 09 – Eugene, OR – Hult Center for the Performing Arts
Fri Nov 10 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
Fri Nov 17 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre
Sat Nov 18 – Springfield, MA – MGM Springfield Symphony Hall
Sun Nov 19 – Providence, RI – Veterans Memorial Auditorium
Fri Dec 01 – Detroit, MI – Fisher Theatre
Sat Dec 02 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre
Sun Dec 03 – Louisville, KY – Louisville Palace Theatre
Wed Dec 06 – Montreal, QB – Place des Arts
Thu Dec 07 – Toronto, ON – Meridian Hall
Sat Dec 09 – Ottawa, ON – The Arena at TD Place