Comedian Chelsea Handler Adds Chicago Date to 2023 Tour

As dozens of musical acts, artists and comedians roll through Chicago this year, another star has been added to the list: Chelsea Handler.

Grammy-nominated comedian and television host Chelsea Handler has added a stop in Chicago to her 2023 nationwide tour, a press release from Live Nation said Tuesday. According to the announcement, Handler will make a stop at the Chicago Theatre on Oct. 27.

"Because it’s been so much fun returning to stand-up, I figure the more time I spend with my fans, the better," a statement from Handler said. "It’s time to give people a little insight into how I turned into who I am today.”

The Chicago date comes as part of 25 new dates added to Handler's tour, which kicked off last month in Nashville. A handful of other midwestern cities were also added to the tour, including Milwaukee, Madison and Detroit.

A previously scheduled show for Thursday in Peoria is listed as sold out.

Tickets for the 25 new dates are set to go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m., with presales beginning Wednesday.

Below is the full list of cities and dates on Handler's tour. Newly added dates are in bold.

Thu Apr 13 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center

Fri Apr 14 – Carmel, IN – The Palladium at Center for the Performing Arts

Sat Apr 15 – Kalamazoo, MI – Kalamazoo State Theatre

Fri Apr 21 – Spokane, WA – Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox

Sat Apr 22 – Boise, ID – Idaho Central Arena

Fri Apr 28 – Las Vegas, NV – The Mirage Theatre

Sat Apr 29 – San Bernardino, CA – Yaamava' Resort & Casino

Sat May 06 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater

Sun May 07 – Huntsville, AL – Mark C. Smith Concert Hall at the Von Braun Center

Fri May 12 – Monticello, NY – Resorts World Catskills

Sat May 13 – Bangor, ME – Cross Insurance Center

Sun May 14 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Fri May 19 – Memphis, TN – The Soundstage at Graceland

Sat May 20 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre

Sun May 21 – Chattanooga, TN – Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

Sat Jun 10 – Atlantic City, NJ – Music Box at the Borgata

Sat Jun 10 – Atlantic City, NJ – Music Box at the Borgata^

Fri Sep 29 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Fri Oct 06 – Washington, DC – The Kennedy Center

Sat Oct 07 – Durham, NC – DPAC

Thu Oct 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Sat Oct 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Fri Oct 20 – Cleveland, OH – Keybank State Theatre-Playhouse Square Center

Sat Oct 21 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre

Sun Oct 22 – Pittsburgh, PA – Heinz Hall

Thu Oct 26 – Milwaukee, WI – Bradley Symphony Center

Fri Oct 27 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Sun Oct 29 – Madison, WI – Orpheum Theater

Thu Nov 02 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Sat Nov 04 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Thu Nov 09 – Eugene, OR – Hult Center for the Performing Arts

Fri Nov 10 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

Fri Nov 17 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

Sat Nov 18 – Springfield, MA – MGM Springfield Symphony Hall

Sun Nov 19 – Providence, RI – Veterans Memorial Auditorium

Fri Dec 01 – Detroit, MI – Fisher Theatre

Sat Dec 02 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

Sun Dec 03 – Louisville, KY – Louisville Palace Theatre

Wed Dec 06 – Montreal, QB – Place des Arts

Thu Dec 07 – Toronto, ON – Meridian Hall

Sat Dec 09 – Ottawa, ON – The Arena at TD Place