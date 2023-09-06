Live weather updates: Thousands without power, ground stop issued at O'Hare Airport due to storms

Strong storms with heavy downpours and gusty winds left more than 3,000 customers without power Wednesday morning, ComEd's outage map showed.

As of 7:20 a.m., more than 3,000 customers in the Chicago area were facing power outages, the majority of them in Cook and Will counties. Near Midlothian, one power outage alone was impacting more than 650 customers, the map showed.

You can track ComEd power outages in your area here.

Around 4:30 a.m., a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for DuPage County, accompanied by winds of up to 60 miles per hour, heavy rain and frequent lightning, the National Weather Service said. And though the warning expired at 5 a.m., strong storms moving through Central and Southern Cook, Lake, Kankakee and Will Counties in Illinois bringing gusty winds and heavy downpours could snarl some Wednesday morning commutes.

Additionally, some "small pea sized hail" is possible, the NWS said.

Scattered showers and storms moving east along a cold front Wed AM. Frequent lightning and gusty winds associated with the storms are the main impact, but the risk of small pea sized hail is possible. These storms expected to continue to move east through 6 AM CDT. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/dyf35OoGXc — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) September 6, 2023

Flash Flood Warning

Just after 6 a.m., the NWS issued a flood advisory and a flash flood warning for parts of Cook County, Will and Kankakee counties, where "between 2 and 4 inches of rain" has already fallen.

The warning will expire at 9:45 a.m., the NWS said.

Ground stop at O'Hare, Midway

At 7:15 a.m., the FAA said it had "paused" flights to O'Hare due to the storms. An alert on the FAA website indicated that Midway Airport was also under a ground stop.

Travelers, we've paused flights to @fly2ohare this morning to keep you safe during thunderstorms in the Chicago area. Remember, check your flight status with your airline and monitor https://t.co/smgdqJN3td for real-time updates. #FAAWeatherSquad https://t.co/NZxF6xpCdK — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) September 6, 2023

According to the FAA, the ground stop at Midway is expected to lift at 9 a.m. At O'Hare, it's expected to lift at 8:30 a.m.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman, the storms are expected to gradually come to an end between 7 and 8 a.m., as the cluster of storms continues to push from west to east.

However, some isolated showers and storms could develop in some parts again around 5 p.m. and into the overnight hours, Roman said.

Temperatures

Temperatures Wednesday are expected to remain balmy and humid, with highs in the mid-80s and dewpoints in the 70s, Roman said. Overnight Wednesday is when the Chicago area will begin to get a taste of fall, with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Thursday, temperatures are expected to be below-average, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s, Roman said.

"Definitely feeling like fall for your Thursday," Roman said.

Lingering showers may crop up behind the front that passed, but many areas will likely stay dry. Waves on Lake Michigan will increase on Thu causing hazardous swimming conditions for the end of the week with a chance it remains through the weekend. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/Q9hDC1R943 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) September 6, 2023

Temperatures are expected to remain in the 70s for the rest of the week, the NWS said.