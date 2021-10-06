Clean-up Continues After Crane Collapse Impacts CTA Train Lines, Causes Power Outages

Crews are still working to clean up the damage after a crane collapsed in Chicago’s Edgewater Beach neighborhood Wednesday, snarling traffic, knocking down power lines and causing service disruptions on several CTA train lines.

According to CTA officials, service on both the Purple and Red lines was delayed by the collapse, which took place just before rush hour. The crane was assisting with renovation work on the Red Line, according to officials.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

No injuries were reported, and the crane operator was able to get out of the implement.

Eyewitnesses described a chaotic scene on Bryn Mawr near Broadway when the crane collapsed at approximately 3:15 p.m.

“All of the sudden I heard a big boom,” Ilene Morris said. “All the lights went out, the power went out.”

“Out of the corner of my eye I see a large thing move, and I see the crane fall off the tracks and take a tumble,” John WInogrocki added.

Just minutes later, a flurry of emergency vehicles arrived.

“I was very shocked and startled,” Morris said. “Because you see something like this in the movies. I love ‘Chicago Fire,’ but this is actually a scene right now, and anybody could have gotten killed back there.”

The power outages forced businesses to close, and residents of two apartment buildings had to temporarily relocate.

“All I know is we are without power. People are without power here and it’s going to take some time,” business owner Leif Forre said.

The CTA is back to running trains through the area, and resumed making stops at Bryn Mawr at approximately 9 p.m.