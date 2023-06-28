City officials plan for more police presence for NASCAR Street Race, holiday weekend

Axel Gonzalez and his family came all the way from Texas to see NASCAR’s debut on the streets of Chicago. “Everything is so nice here,” he said walking and taking selfies along Michigan Avenue. “It’s super nice to be here now,” he said smiling.

The city wants to preserve that atmosphere by calling on extra patrols for the NASCAR Chicago Street Race and several other planned weekend events.

Interim CPD Supt. Fred Waller said regular days off have already been canceled to insure that the department will have enough officers where they will be needed the most.

"Resources in our neighborhoods will not be affected by large events happening downtown and elsewhere,” Waller said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

NASCAR said it is working with its Chicago Events company on a private security force to complement Chicago cops. NASCAR Street Race President Julie Giese said 900 individuals have been contracted so far.

Since the race was announced nearly one year ago, Chicago departments have been working on their safety and security plan, which will be coordinated by the Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC).

That effort will continue though the weekend and the 4th of July holiday. The OEMC now offers a smartphone app that can keep users up to date on official notifications, weather and other information. It will also allow people to share their locations and travels with people they trust to make sure they get where they are going safely.

OEMC also wants people to take note of the address-like numbers at the tops of many light poles around Grant Park, the lakefront, and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Those “pole markers” will help first responders find the exact location of trouble spots and will help people who are separated from their loved ones to link up.

According to NASCAR, street closures will increase as race days approach. Already, truckers like Corby Cervantes are tralking about trouble getting around.

“It’s been miserable,” he said. “It took me about an hour to find somewhere to park," Cervantes told NBC Chicago.

Ticket sales for the weekend races have been strong according to Giese, who says orders have come in from every state and 14 foreign countries.

The races will go on rain or shine, though lightning or severe weather could force race officials to put the events on hold.

Giese said everything possible will be done to complete the two planned races on Saturday and Sunday, but Monday morning remains an option as a last resort.

For fans without tickets, there will be a NASCAR Village experience set up near the course in Butler Field around the Petrillo Band Shell.