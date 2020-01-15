Cicero Police Say ‘No Information’ Indicates Missing Teen is in ‘Any Danger’

Cicero police are continuing to investigate the disappearance of a 17-year-old girl, but say that they do not believe that the teen is in “any danger.”

During a press availability Wednesday, Cicero Police Superintendent Jerry Chlada Jr. said that the department has many leads in the case, but emphasized that the investigation remained ongoing.

“There have been many leads, and we’re going to pursue those leads,” he said. “We have no information to believe that this girl is in any danger, but we are continuing to look into it.”

Velia Flores was last seen on Jan. 6, according to authorities. Just hours after the girl went missing, two suspects burglarized her home in the 5100 block of Cermak Road. Ring surveillance video captured images of “persons of interest” in the case, but police are still investigating whether they gained access to the home by using a key or by forcible entry.

The thieves stole two flat screen TV’s, an internet modem, and other items before driving off in a black sedan.

“We’re not 100 percent sure (of how the thieves gained entry) because once they passed the doorbell they went out of the picture,” Chlada said.

The individual captured on camera is described as a male, 17-to-19 years of age, with a goatee and a medium build. He was wearing dark blue sweatpants and a black hooded Columbia jacket.

Anyone with information on the burglary, or Flores’ whereabouts, is asked to call Cicero police at 708-652-2130.