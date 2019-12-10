‘Christmas Vacation’ Returns to Theaters for 30th Anniversary – But Not for Long

Who’s ready for a fun, old-fashioned family Christmas?

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, which is set in suburban Chicago, turns 30 this year and to celebrate the classic holiday film, it’s making a comeback on the big screen – and it will only cost $5 to see it.

AMC announced the film has returned to theaters, but you only have until Dec. 12 to see it.

“This 30th anniversary celebration is the perfect time to really get into the mindset of the season the film simultaneously celebrates and mocks,” AMC said in a release. “And what's more cheerful than being surrounded by fellow fans of a comedy classic, laughing all the way to a very happy holiday.”

The theater return isn’t the only tribute to the 1989 holiday hit in the Chicago area.

A “Christmas Vacation”-themed pop-up bar has also sprouted in Wrigleyville called Griswold’s.

The ode to the popular holiday classic features themed beverages, food specials and even an ‘80s-inspired “TV Dinner” including a turkey leg and Aunt Bethany’s Jell-O. On the weekends, bargoers will even be able to take pictures with an RV meant to resemble the one shown in the classic film.