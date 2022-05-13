Chocolate Festival to Hit Long Grove Next Week

Long Grove is in for a sweet treat, as the Chocolate Festival is returning to the streets next week.

Following a three-year pandemic-induced hiatus, the festival plans to bring music, family activities and — of course — chocolate from May 20-22 to the village.

Various chocolate artisans will dish out an array of chocolate-incorporated sweets, including donuts, strawberries, cupcakes, eclairs, funnel cakes, cotton candy and more.

In addition, the festival will host a "Sensorium of Chocolate" event that focusses on pairings and tastings.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

While chocolate may be the main course, the festival also will feature live entertainment ranging from acoustic artists to Chicago party bands.

Tickets for the festival are available here for $5 each.