Chipotle launches wacky but brilliant holiday gift

Chipotle's new "Car Napkin Holder" could be this year's best White Elephant gift

So, you eat in your car. No biggie -- we all do. But where do you keep all your napkins?

There's where Chipotle's "Car Napkin Holder" -- perhaps this year's best White Elephant Holiday gift -- comes in.

"This holiday season Chipotle is giving fans the gifts they never knew they needed," a release announcing Chipotle's new Car Napkin Holder said.

According to the fast-casual chain, the fan-inspired car napkin holder was created for Chipotle lovers who are "known to store 'extra' Chipotle napkins in their cars. The item, which retails for $30, comes with a free entre gift card, Chipotle said.

"This napkin holder is made from vegan cactus leather," a blurb on the holder reads. "Perfect for storing all those extra napkins you unintentionally took from Chipotle. There for your early AM drink spill, your passenger princess, and your viral car mukbano."

Also on Thursday, the chain's merchandise website Chipotle Goods will launch a series of t-shirts called 'Mystery Tees' which feature Chipotle-inspired collaborations from four local artists.

According to the release, the mystery shirts -- which will reveal their designs once once it is unwrapped -- will be priced at $25.

Both items will be available in Chipotle's online merchandise store beginning at 1 p.m. CT Thursday.

