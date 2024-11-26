Child struck, killed by vehicle in northwest suburbs

A child was fatally struck by a vehicle on Monday evening in northwest suburban Schaumburg, police said.

At around 5:08 p.m., officers with the Schaumburg Police Department were called to a vehicle and pedestrian accident near the intersection of Algonquin Road and Thoreau Drive, authorities stated in a news release. The pedestrian, a child whose hasn't hasn't been released, was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead, authorities said.

Police said they were "conducting a thorough investigation of this tragic loss of life."

The intersection of Algonquin and Thoreau remained closed in the hours following the crash.

Drivers were advised to take alternate routes.