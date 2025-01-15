Child left on bus at suburban daycare Tuesday evening, police say

Amid frigid temperatures in the Chicago area, a child was accidentally left onboard a bus at a suburban daycare center on Tuesday night.

According to Arlington Heights police, a bus arrived at the KinderCare facility in suburban South Arlington Heights on Tuesday night, and children disembarked from the bus to go inside.

Authorities said a teacher at the facility realized that the child was missing, and ultimately found the child asleep on the bus.

According to Weather Underground, temperatures in Arlington Heights were in the low-teens at the time of the incident Tuesday night.

The child was taken to an area hospital for observation, but all of their vital signs were in “normal range,” according to a press release from police.

The incident is currently being investigated as a “criminal matter,” but no arrests have been made at this time, according to authorities.

NBC Chicago has reached out to KinderCare for comment on the incident.