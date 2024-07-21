Child injured in Dan Ryan Expressway shooting, Illinois State Police say

A child was injured when an occupant of a vehicle opened fire on another car on the Dan Ryan Expressway Sunday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, the victims were in a vehicle traveling on the inbound side of the expressway when a person in another vehicle opened fire.

A 7-year-old child that was riding in the vehicle was struck by gunfire, police said. Officers were called to the area of 22nd Street and Michigan Avenue, and the child was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the child.

Illinois State Police troopers closed the inbound lanes of the expressway near 71st Street at approximately 4 a.m. to investigate the shooting, and reopened the roadway approximately one hour later.

No other information was immediately available.