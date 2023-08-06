Child injured in boat fire on north suburban lake

One child was taken to the hospital on Sunday afternoon after being injured in a boat fire in north suburban Fox Lake, according to fire officials.

At around 2:15 p.m., the Fox Lake Fire Protection District received a call of a boat fire in the channel at Lake Pistakee, authorities said. The boat was fully engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived. All four people onboard jumped off the boat prior to the arrival of first responders, authorities said.

Three of those individuals, two adults and one child, were treated for their injuries at the scene and released. A fourth individual, a child, was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation late Sunday.