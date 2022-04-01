Child Critically Injured, Dog Dead in Beach Park Car Crash

A 7-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a car in Beach Park, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the boy was walking his dog on the roadway of Sheridan Road, north of Chaney Avenue, at 9:20 a.m. Friday when a silver 2005 Ford Explorer hit the two, injuring him and killing the dog.

The child, who is a Beach Park native, was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. He will be transferred to Chicago’s Lurie Children’s Hospital for further treatment.

The dog reportedly was deceased and removed from the scene by bystanders.

A 29-year-old female from Beach Park was the driver of the vehicle. She was not injured and remained at the scene.

The driver is cooperating in the investigation, according to police.

The investigation was underway Friday evening.