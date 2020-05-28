Chicago’s Top Cop Orders Mandatory Training for Officers After George Floyd’s Death

Chicago police officers will undergo mandatory training and are required to watch the controversial video of George Floyd and his fatal encounter with Minneapolis police, according to a statement by Chicago Police Superintendent George Brown on Thursday.

In the video, George Floyd, a black man, died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck as he pleaded that he couldn't breathe, an act Brown described as “unacceptable actions of a police officer.”

Brown said he met with command staff on Thursday morning to address the deadly incident with officers under their command.

“I have ordered mandatory training on positional asphyxiation to be completed by every officer throughout the Department by the end of each tour today,” Brown said. “I have also required officers to view the video of this incident.”

The video, taken by a bystander outside a south Minneapolis grocery store Monday night, showed an officer kneeling on a handcuffed Floyd’s neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving.

“What took place in Minneapolis earlier this week is absolutely reprehensible and tarnishes the badge nationwide, including here in Chicago,” Brown said in his statement. “I want to make it clear that this behavior is not acceptable in Chicago, will not be tolerated under my command, and quite frankly has no place in law enforcement anywhere.”

Four officers were fired a day after George Floyd's death and leaders and activists, including Minneapolis’ Mayor Jacob Fret have called for criminal charges to be filed against officer Derek Chauvin, the white policeman seen on video holding his knee on Floyd’s neck, actions Brown said are not reflective of police officers nationwide.

“Any officer who abuses their power or stands by and allows it to happen does not deserve to wear the badge, period,” Brown said.

On Thursday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called in the National Guard as looting broke out in St. Paul and Minneapolis braced for more violence after protests erupted in the neighboring cities.

St. Paul spokesman Steve Linders said authorities were dealing with unrest in roughly 20 different areas.

“Please stay home. Please do not come here to protest. Please keep the focus on George Floyd, on advancing our movement and on preventing this from ever happening again. We can all be in that fight together,” St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter tweeted.