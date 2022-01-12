chicago st. patrick's day

Chicago's South Side Irish St. Patrick's Day Parade Returns After Two Years of Cancelations, Organizers Say

Chicago's South Side Irish St. Patrick's Day Parade is a go this March, organizers announced Wednesday, after being canceled the past two years due to coronavirus concerns.

South Side parade organizers did not provide further details at this time.

Last year, the South Side Irish St. Patrick's Day Parade did not run its traditional march down Western Avenue as COVID cases continued throughout the city.

Due to public health concerns, Chicago officials did not issue any permits for parades or large gatherings in the first quarter of 2021.

Although there was no parade last St. Patrick's Day, the South Side Irish organization found a new way to celebrate the holiday.

"Shamrock Our Blocks," a home decorating contest by the organization, encourages Chicago's South Side to dress houses, light poles and cars in St. Patrick's Day green.

In 2020, both of Chicago's St. Patrick's Day parades were canceled and the city's iconic river dyeing was postponed amid coronavirus concerns.

