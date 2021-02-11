South Side Finds New Way to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day Without Parade

The South Side Irish organization found a new way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day this year after the iconic Chicago parade was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

"Shamrock Our Blocks," a home decorating contest by the organization, encourages Chicago's South Side to dress houses, light poles and cars in St. Patrick's Day green.

For a $20 entry fee, residents will receive a spot in the contest, as well as a "Shamrock Our Blocks" yard sign. Prizes range from $500 to $1,000 worth of local business gift cards, with the grand prize also receiving $1,000 in cash.

Here are the rules and requirements for the contest:

Home must be registered on the website by midnight on March 4 Must send a photo of the decorated home by midnight on March 4 Judges will evaluate the entries and announce a winner on March 13 on social media Decorations should be visible from the front of the home, as judges are not able to visit backyards

All profits from the entries will go to benefit local businesses, the organization said.

To register, click here.

Both Chicago St. Patrick's Day parades were canceled for the second year in a row this March due to the coronavirus pandemic, city officials announced.

Chicago's 2021 South Side Irish St. Patrick's Day Parade "will not run its traditional march down Western Avenue," event organizers announced last month.

"Due to the continued public health concerns of COVID-19, the City of Chicago has announced it will not be issuing any permits for parades or large gatherings in the first quarter of 2021," parade organizers said in a statement.

Last year, both of Chicago's St. Patrick's Day parades were canceled and the city's iconic river dyeing was postponed amid COVID-19 concerns.

Nearly a year later, the pandemic continues as health officials organize coronavirus vaccinations across the country, including in Chicago and Illinois.